Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

I would say Lazard and Shepherd are racing past him quickly.
Maybe. He hasn't done a lot, but I don't think you can give up on him this quickly. He played pretty well at the end of last year.
Tim Boyle is 11 of 19 for 104 yards and a touchdown, 90.7 rating.
I don't know. Rodgers loves Trevor Davis, but his injury history is concerning. I'm not sure if Shepherd has shown enough yet to get rid of a guy with elite speed.
I would say he's right there, wouldn't you?
He's going to make the team. We'll see if he's better than Jake Ryan.
A little of everything. It looked much better on the last drive with Darrin Hill. But the holes looked better. Hard to say if it's because of better blocking or worse competition.
Undersized Oklahoma linebacker who was all over the field. He didn't play much until he was a senior so he flew under the radar.
I don't know. But I don't think there are any teams that tackle in training camp.
So, Ravens are setting up for a field goal, but the quarter just ended. We'll have the try when the fourth quarter starts.
Knee injury and then unrestricted free agent. i believe he's with Jacksonville.
I think I'd give Boyle another series. Let him get on a roll.
I think the hope is he'll be back in time for the regular season. I think they want him to be completely healed so he doesn't aggravate the injury and it becomes a long-term issue.
Usually poor tackling = poor talent. I think poor tackling in this part of camp isn't the end of the world. If it's still happening in Week 4 of the preseason then there could be a problem.
Tucker nails a 41-yard field goal.