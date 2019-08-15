Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Hello everyone, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog. We are live, I assure you that. However, I am not in Baltimore and will be blogging off the TV broadcast, so there are a few things I won't see that I normally would.
But I've been at every practice and I'll be able to answer all your questions as well as keep you informed of all that is taking place between the line.
As many of you might now by now, QB Aaron Rodgers will not be playing due to back spasms. That's a setback for the offense, which needs work with him. DeShone Kizer is expected to start. We'll see how many offensive starters are with him.
Some of the same things. I want to see whether the running game can move the ball against the Ravens defense, I want to see if the play-action game works and I want to see what the pass protection looks like.
Well, he was out for the first week because of oral surgery so he's a little bit behind. He'll be playing tonight so we should see more of him. He's a rookie and it's going to take him some time to get familiar with the defense, but as of yet, nothing to speak of.
No, it's back spasms. I doubt it is something that would bother him. He practiced all week and looked fine.
I do think it's possible they'll have five backs. Four is enough because you can always carry a guy on the practice squad. Plus, there's always a veteran out there you can bring in. But keep an eye on Tra Carson. He's a solid runner and he plays on some of the top special teams units. If he performs there, he's got a shot to make it.
I know, we had a little delay in posting. I think it was because of the Rodgers news.
That's odd to me. Pettine has said repeatedly he likes being up in the box, that he finds it easier to call the game. I don't know if this is what LaFleur prefers or something Pettine felt he wanted to do. Next time we talk to him, I'll ask.
He was waived injured, so he's likely working out an injury settlement. He was due $2 million, so nobody was doing to claim him on waivers and pick up his salary. Someone will sign him for a minimum salary eventually.
My gut is he wont' be ready for the start of the regular season. But I don't know that. Gutekunst said they expect him back relatively soon and he usually doesn't lie about stuff like that. So, my guess it's just a matter of getting the swelling out and getting his strength back.
I'm not sure I agree that Boyle is a lot better. Kizer is maddeningly inconsistent, but he is playing better than a year ago. Boyle has his moments, but it's to be seen whether he fits this system. He also needs to be more consistent.
As I said earlier, he was late getting started in camp. He should start to show up in the next week or two if he's going to have any kind of impact early.
I want to see whether they can run the ball.
Summers is being taught the Mike position, which is the one Blake Martinez plays. They want him to be able to make all the calls and be able to line up the defense in case something happens to Martinez. Bolton is more of a weakside linebacker and so he's filling in for Burks.
I wouldn't want to play in the preseason either.
I think they're getting plenty of evaluation on guys in practice. I think it's more about getting the operation running smoothly with Rodgers in the game, everyone getting used to the pace of a live game together.