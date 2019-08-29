Live blog: Packers roster cuts

My criticism is that there were not explosive plays. I thought that's what separated Lazard from him.
Josh Jones will be somewhere.
That was the case all along.
No, he's eligible. Four players with two years experience are allowed on practice squads now.
Don't take a guy with drop history.
It's an option, for sure.
CB Kabion Ento has been released. Not a surprise there, but I'm still trying to find out whether he was waived injured or if he'll be eligible for practice squad right away.
I don't remember drops being a problem for him. I think they thought he wasn't fast enough and he'd just be a possession receiver. Thompson obviously saw a lot more in him than others. He really worked hard to become a great receiver.
Big fines, I would guess. Maybe a loss of draft choices.
Yes, Jim Owczarski and I went through it on the podcast. I recommend a listen.
He felt like he didn't get a ton of practice reps and was buried on the depth chart. As soon as he made a mistake or two they kind of buried him. But you have to make the plays that are there for you. He didn't.
Other way around, in my opinion.
Here's kind of a surprise. G Justin McCray is being released. I thought he had it made. I thought he really improved. Shows how much I know. They must be keeping Cole Madison.
Yes, I've been reaching out to several people.
Packers have released DL James Looney. They do want him back for the practice squad if he's not claimed.
McCray was a victim of the change in offensive systems. He was built more for inside zone and not the wide zone. I think he'll land somewhere.
Sometime after Labor Day. I'll make sure I post it inside the blog as soon as it's available. I'll also Tweet it out and you'll be able to see it on the website.