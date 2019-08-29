Live blog: Packers roster cuts

I think if he was blown away by an offer, he'd do it. I think that's why they wait around before making their cuts. Anything could happen on the trade front and that might change how your 53 looks. They're talking constantly with other teams.
I don't think he'll ever be the same player he was in 5-9 years ago. But it doesn't mean he can't put up big numbers. I just don't think he can carry the team like he used to. He needs an explosive run game and he's going to need some defense and special teams help.
I thought he had a bounce back camp. He played at all three inside positions and looked much better to me than a year ago. I think playing so many different positions hurt him. Now he's playing the interior and center might be a really good place for him because he's so strong and plays with an edge.
As I said, he doesn't even have to start. You could easily go 4-3 until Burks comes back.
Yes, exactly. We're going to see a flurry this afternoon.
I agree. It sort of comes down to what Patrick can offer now and what Cole Madison can offer later. Cole Madison is a more athletic Patrick, but he's got an injury and he sat out a year.
By the way, the Crosby decision was pretty clear cut, I'm told. I don't think his cap number was ever a factor.
Ryan Wood just informed me that J'Mon Moore has been released.
Yeah, Jets brought in two kickers today for tryouts. I'm sure Ficken is on their radar.
We haven't been able to confirm it.
Yes, you definitely see that. It doesn't happen a lot, but I've seen it done before.
A change of venue may be good for him.