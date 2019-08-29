Live blog: Packers roster cuts

Any player claimed on waivers has to go on the 53-man roster.
Yes, there will be lots of guys in the slots, lots of bunch formations, too. Not every boundary players moves into the slot. When the Vikings, for instance, have Xavier Rhodes follow Adams, they don't always put him there when he's in the slot.
It's a great value deal, but the cap number is huge. To bring it down, you have to sign him to a megadeal. Would you rather do that deal for him or Kenny Clark because you'd only be able to do one.
Vitale played against KC. He's fine now.
He would be an interesting guy. But they have some players like him and so I don't know if it would make sense to do so.
He is terrible. He has been a constant disappointment there.
Not for the 53 unless Graham and Sternberger can't play. But he's an interesting prospect who might be worth keeping around.
Eventually, you have to pay the piper. They would be cap strapped for a long time if they did Clowney. Plus, who says he's worth that kind of money. Houston didn't think so and Seattle might be just renting him for a year.
I raised that on the video with LeRoy Butler. They could easily play 3 DL and Za'Darius Smith and then use Preston Smith and Kyler Fackrell. as stack linebackers. It's one way they could survive on early downs.
We'll see about that. He didn't do it last year.
They did tag Clark. But they were able to get first and second-round picks for him. Now they have Clowney for one year. Not a bad turnaround.
I don't see Clowney even close to as good as Mack. Don't forget he benefits a lot from having Watt on the other side, although Watt has been hurt a lot. For the Packers to take Clowney on, they would have had to clear $2 million in cap space. His cap number is $16M. Not worth it.
I don't think I agree with your assessment of what kind of year he had. He had 12.5 sacks and that's despite being double-teammed constantly. He has to be accounted for every play. The injury argument is the same for any great player.