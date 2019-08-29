Live blog: Packers roster cuts

As I said, they're taking their time in order to keep guys around they want for the practice squad, seeing who they can trade, making sure they have all the injury updates for the week, etc...
Patience is the name of the game in my profession.
I'm sure they're having discussions about him.
I think he's a huge key. If they can't run the ball, then they can't pass it. That's just how this offense works.
I think that's possible. San Francisco might release Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard. They might be interested in one of those.
Sounds like the Clowney to Seahawks deal is all but final. I'll be interested to see what Seattle gives up.
Cole Madison is one of those players who is on the bubble and I don't know what the Packers are going to do. I know he's got an ankle injury, so that might prevent him from being claimed on waivers. But maybe there's enough potential to just keep him. I don't know.
I haven't really gotten into those discussions with Packers receivers. They do have sight adjustments just like they had in McCarthy's offense. But I don't know if it is considered more complicated.
I don't know. He's had plenty of opportunity to prove himself. The one thing you can say is that he's played in three different offenses in three years, so maybe he deserves a break. There's talent there, that's for sure. He's smart and has a good arm. Consistency is what is lacking.
He has played tackle in college, but he played guard and center all camp long, so I don't think they see him there.
I am trying to confirm that right now. It wouldn't be surprising if he was. I thought Crosby had this thing won. And if they cut Crosby he would be kicking for the Bears, no question.
He's athletic, catches the ball well and has good speed for his size. He's a former wide receiver and he has worked really hard to become a tight end. He makes a lot of plays in practice.
He throws a beautiful deep ball down the sideline right in the receiver's hands. Then he badly overthrows a guy 10 yards down the field. That's what I'm talking about.
Often there are repetitive questions, so I will let many of them go. There are some I don't have good answers for, so I skip them. It's nothing personal.
Don't believe rumors. They're rarely true.
Our Ryan Wood has confirmed that K Sam Ficken has been waived. We'll see who claims him. Should be interesting.
Just got a second confirmation on Ficken, so that's a done deal.
Because Vitale and Johnson were hurt and they needed a fullback.
Yes, it is based on worst to first from last year.