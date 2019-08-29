Live blog: Packers roster cuts

He indicated after the game that it wasn't serious, but that doesn't mean it might not keep him out on Thursday night. But as long as Graham can play, then they should be OK. If Graham is out too, you might be right, they might have to keep Baylis.
I think it's time to move on. I think you go with Boyle and draft somebody next years.
3 p.m. But the league doesn't release the cuts until much later. They leave it up to the teams to do it. So we typically don't hear until 5, 6, 7 o'clock.
Gutekunst has final say. I think he consults with LaFleur, but they've been talking all along about player evaluation. The coaches and personnel people meet regularly so many decisions were made yesterday. Today is game-planning day for the coaches, so LaFleur is busy with that.
I've said how much I liked Ento, although he's not going to be on the 53. I was impressed with Will Redmond. I also thought Raven Greene had a good camp. Elgton Jenkins was really impressive too.
There are lots of "talks" going on.
Definitely not 100%. It depends on what they do with waiver claims and veteran signings.
No, he's spending his time in Texas.
They usually start calling guys in as the day goes on, but they're evaluating injury reports, making calls around the league for potential trades and basically stalling on the guys they want to keep on the practice squad.
Yes, it always is. The Packers haven't made a lot of big moves on cut down day, usually just working the bottom part of the roster. Josh Sitton was an exception.
He, Redmond and Chandon Sullivan were all playing safety and corner.
7 or 8 with ESB going on IR tomorrow.
I don't know what they didn't like about Sheldon. Maybe he wasn't fast enough. They will play a lot with the hybrid safety at inside linebacker.
I think it matters. Rodgers was the only QB playing for a new coach who didn't take a snap this preseason. There were only four guys who didn't take a snap. I don't know if it makes a difference Thursday but I would have thought you'd want him to take some live snaps going in.
Williams finally showed that he's got some explosiveness to him. Prior to the KC game, I hadn't seen it. I think he's worth developing. He looks like he could be a real threat in the screen game.
They live on in a state of limbo.
Oh, definitely, smarts matter. There are all kinds of athletes way better than some on NFL rosters, but they don't have the smarts, committment, instincts or desire.