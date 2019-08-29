Live blog: Packers roster cuts

I didn't see anything special from him. Those moves take time to perfect. I'm not schooled enough in pass rush moves to tell whether he improved his technique, but he has two guys in the Smiths to help him work through that stuff.
Crosby, Ficken, Fadol Brown, Randy Ramsey possibly.
It's not looking good. They really need Graham to come through for them. Tonyan and Sternberger are the future.
Yes, you could do that. But I'd try to trade him somewhere else, first. I don't think there are a whole lot of teams looking for kickers, but I'd try.
I don't know if he's better than Graham right now. Graham is still a better route runner and probably an equal blocker. Tonyan is about potential and seeing what his ceiling is.
I can't reveal my sources. :)
It releases the water slower, thereby making it absorb the coffee grounds longer. You're coffee lesson for today.
I will have my official prediction on Thursday. I'm going to make everyone wait until then. But I do think it's going to be very hard for them to win there.
At noon tomorrow, 11 CDT I believe.
They haven't had the best luck with signing or acquiring big-name players.
I don't look at it that way. I could care less who they keep. I'm in this to analyze. It's the mindset I take for covering the team.
I think it's more because they made the tough decisions earlier with players like Matthews, Cobb, Daniels, Josh Jones, etc... And naming Lane Taylor took away some intrigue as well.