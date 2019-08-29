Live blog: Packers roster cuts

ILB, of course. TE is a little shaky because of injury. Running back maybe.
I would guess Kingsbury, but who knows?
It would have to be someone smart and with lots of experience. But they could bring in a guy and have him play on first downs and then bring in a safety on second and third downs.
We haven't confirmed it, but I will add him to the list.
Probably not anyone any better than those two guys. There could be someone on the trade block, but I haven'/t heard of any big names being available.
Good question. I would guess most 3-4 blitzing teams like Miami, Detroit, New England, etc... There are more that I'm forgetting.
If he's willing to sign for minimum, it might not be a bad move.
You/ve got to give Gary a chance. He needs to play. He's got too much talent not to play. It's going to take time for him to transition to OLB, but if Pettine can specialize his role he will have a better chance of being productive.
He's got to get healthy. He had the concussion and now he has a sprained ankle. I think as the season goes on, he can help them, but he's going to have to keep developing his blocking and built up his body. Mostly just get on the field.
I love the way he throws the ball. A spiral every time and he's extremely accurate. When they would do drills throwing into targets, I thought he was always the most accurate.
It would be tough. I'm not in favor of an 18-gane regular-season schedule. That's too many games. Players' bodies aren't made for that kind of punishment. It will lead to lots of painkillers, PEDs, surgeries, etc....
Funny you should ask that!
Manny Wilkins, Kabion Ento, Darrius Shepherd, Evan Baylis, Markus Jones
Probably Will Redmond or Natrell Jamerson.
I think Lazard outperformed Shepherd and I don't think there's a danger of losing him on waivers. I don't think the PAT was a big deal for Crosby. If he had missed another or shanked a field goal, it might have.
I've heard that bounced around. Seems kind of gimmicky to me. Another critical decision coaches have to make. They need to focus on coaching their teams.
You'd have to teach the veteran the system. Rodgers has had all off-season to learn the offense and he's still not 100% comfortable with it. You'd have to pare down the offense considerably to play a new guy.
I don't. I think he likes his roster. There could be a couple of bottom of the roster moves he makes, but I don't think it will be an excessive amount.
I don't think so. It's possible they keep both, but Lancaster is a true nose and can fill in for Kenny Clark. That makes him valuable.