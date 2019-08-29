Live blog: Packers roster cuts

That is true. Every team's fans think their receiver is the bomb. The fact of the matter is there are tons of receivers out there and teams will stick with what they know, which is their own guys.
Hey, you want me to get some inside info, right?
Make spots 48 through 53 as good as possible. See if you can improve there.
Nah, he's not going to be picked up. After one decent preseason game? I don't see it.
Well, it's got to be Olive Sagapolu, one or two from Will Redmond, Natrell Jamerson and Chandon Sullivan, Manny Wilkins, Curtis Bolton, Keith Ford.
I should say, it's likely to come from that group.
Yeah, I don't see him making the 53.
Very, very possible. Nothing is over yet.
We, of course, can assume Tim Boyle is the No. 2, as expected. We just don't know if that could change tomorrow with a veteran acquisition.
I think they can get him to the PS.
Like he has potential. Good arm, very accurate, a little short, but athletic and very enthusiastic.
Jim Owczarski is reporting that Chandon Sullivan has made the team.
I really think the McCray move was the biggest surprise. He outperformed Cole Madison by a lot, but the coaching staff -- or Gutekunst -- decided to go with their draft pick. Madison has lots of potential but he needs to be played in one spot. McCray is much more versatile.
I thought he was the best in coverage of the three CB/Ss. So, when in doubt, go with a guy who has the most potential at corner. That's what they did.
It's either both him and Jamerson or one of the two.
That would seem the likely scenario.
