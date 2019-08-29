Live blog: Packers roster cuts

He made it. They're at 9 OL, so they're not going to cut anybody else.
They've been sent to the league office.
It is to me. The guy was a fifth-round pick, so they felt there was potential there. He had a year off from football so maybe they think with more practice time he'll reach that potential.
Will Redmond, Natrell Jamerson, Chandon Sullivan, Keith Ford, Markus Jones,
Really? Where did you see that?
So, McCray did get traded to the Browns. He was not cut. Good for him. He gets to go play for James Campen in Cleveland.
Usually, they go with 26 on offense.
So, we know ILBs Ty Summers and James Crawford have made it.
I'm checking on Natrell Jamerson, but I haven't heard anything yet.
When we've got the full list of move and not a second before.
My guess is there's some kind of condition to it. I don't know how that works. I'll try to find out.
It's got to come down to his physical. I don't know what's taking so long.
Kind of doubt it. But maybe practice squad.
They've got to at least call, right?
I'll find out what the terms are exactly. Don't have that info right now.
Danny Vitale has made the roster.
Ryan Wood reporting that Markus Jones was cut. I'm sure they're bringing him back to the practice squad if they can.
OK, I'm back. Sorry, about that. I was talking to one of my sources about the day's events. I still don't have the final cuts, but I do think we're seeing again that really Gutekunst is just polishing the bottom of the roster. Nothing more than that.