Live blog: Packers roster cuts

3 p.m., but they don't have to announce the moves to us right away. They just have to submit it to the league.
They were at 89 when the day started.
Sorry, it's going to cost $.
I'm going to guess none of the three.
Yes, but I wasn't covering the team then either.
Dang, can't you log-in when you get home?
I remember him. I'm not sure if he's a wide zone type runner though.
A lot depends on Graham. They must think he's going to be ready, but I wouldn't be surprised if they brought someone in after cutdowns.
Ficken has to be a guy they put a claim in for.
So, maybe he'll be kicking against the Packers Week 2 and not Week 1
Allen Lazard's agent just Tweeted that the Packers have cut him. Go figure.
Yes, that's my thought as well. The injury might be enough that teams lay off.
They very well could cut him and if he clears waivers sign him after they IR ESB.
That's what I was saying.
It's sounding like Darrius Shepherd made the team. He has not received a call from the Packers yet.
No, and we won't for a while.