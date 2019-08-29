Live blog: Packers roster cuts

I kind of doubt it. Someone might take a chance with him or he may just wait for an opportunity on someone's 53.
He'll be on the roster it appears. But I don't know about starting. My guess is they'd use him some and throw in some 4-3 with Z. Smith at end, Martinez in the middle and Fackrell and Preston Smith outside.
Sorry, I forgot to put him on there.
C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens, possibly from the 49ers. John Wolford, Rams.
You don't have to cut anybody until the league awards you a player on waivers. And you can indicate a priority to the league so that if you claim more than one guy, you get the first priority and the other claim is disregarded.
I think something could pop up. At the very least I would expect a waiver claim.
It seemed logical. I think most of us saw it that way. I am not 100% convinced that they're done at QB though.
I don't know. They talked about consistency a lot with him and that's been the rap with him. Sometimes a guy has a lot of talent but just doesn't have the right makeup for the NFL. That could be him.
Email me and I'll help you fix it.
Packers are releasing Randy Ramsey and putting Ibraheim Campbell on PUP.
I'm starting to think that Markus Jones played himself into a roster spot Thursday night.