Live blog: Packers roster cuts

Not a lot, really. His staff weighs in and Gutekunst takes their advice, but he builds the roster for the long haul and gets final say.
I think there's some balance. Guys like Preston Smith, Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos, Blake Martinez, Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, etc... aren't athletic freaks. They're really good, smart football players. (Alexander has great speed to with that). But you get my point.
I think he'll make the 53.
Well, it says in Gutekunst's contract that he gets the draft and 53, but I would bet Murphy and Ball are watching closely.
OT Yosh Nijman has been waived, but the Packers are interested in him returning to the practice squad, a source said.
It's possible. The QBs have not heard anything yet, I'm told.
It's mostly position specific. They need guys who can help fill out the scout team. They're also looking for talent, don't get my wrong. But there's a method there.
I don't think we'll find that out until the end. My guess is Jamerson.
Me, too. They must really want him for practice squad.
Packers are releasing TE Evan Baylis, according to Ryan Wood.
And Ian Rappaport is reporting that RB Tra Carson is being released.
Carson is eligible and they almost certainly will pick one up if they don't add Carson.
ESPN is reporting that DeShone Kizer was released, so that's good news for Tim Boyle but it doesn't necessarily mean the QB position is settled.
He'll be cut, but could be practice squad.
They could be looking at him, they could also be talking to the 49ers about one of their two backups.
No, if you have four vested years in the league, you become a free agent.