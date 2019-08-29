Live blog: Packers roster cuts

I would think he's a candidate for the Colts.
Probably would be best for him to have a change of scenerey.
Are you using the app or are you using the mobile site?
Well, I'm questioning what I know after McCray being cut. But I don't see any big names going.
Gutekunst seems quicker to move on from his mistakes. He also, clearly loves athleticism. He likes speed, length and agility.
They'll have competition.
I'm confused. What's the question then?
They have their board set but there are probably a number of guys in a bubble area and their status depends on trades, claims, injuries, etc....
Well, I believe it's a dislocated pinky finger, although they haven't told us exactly the injury and he's not talking. He had his pinky and ring finger taped together the other day at practice, so I imagine that's how he'll play if he can. It's going to be hard to block with one hand, just like last year with the broken thumb.
He's a nice change of pace. He can run the jet sweeps and he can run go routes. The play-action will help him a lot. He can ran behind linebackers, get the ball, and then take off. But he's got to stay healthy. Bottom line.
I think there will be a trade or some waiver claims.
He definitely has a better chance. I know he hasn't heard anything yet, which is always a good sign.
They'd have to cut him. They don't want to trade for him because his base salary is $6.5M.
One hour and 45 minutes. As I've explained, they wait until the last minute with guys they want back on the practice squad. They don't want those guys to leave town, so they wait.
I expect him to be at practice this week. It's been a month since he pulled the hamstring and I think the aim has been to get him ready for the opener. I'd be surprised if he wasn't at practice Sunday. But even if he is, Tramon Williams might be the starter. King hasn't practiced in a long time.