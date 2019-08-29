Live blog: Packers roster cuts

Possibly. They're pretty deep on the defensive line. Looney will probably be on P.S. But the fact Sagapolu is still there, makes me think he's PS material.
As of right now, no. But there's a lot of time left for deals to be made. I just don't foresee it.
I think Lewis sticks. With Graham and Sternberger hurt, they can't afford to let Lewis go.
I think they go with three - Jones, Williams and Williams. Vitale is the fullback.
I will keep that in mind.
He was released during training camp.
We're assuming he's been cut, but we haven't been able to confirm.
No, I think versatility is huge for them, especially on the offensive line.
He's on the bubble. He could possibly make it, he could possible be on PS. Depends on how the WR thing shakes out I think.
It's at 10 players. They would have to increase the 53-man roster.
Good question. I'd have to really think about that.
The official roster has Reggie Gilbert, I believe. They haven't announced that trade because I'm guessing they're waiting for him to pass his physical.
I think there's a chance he makes it. As I said earlier, I could see them playing some 4-3 early in the season when they're thin at inside linebacker. So they might keep an extra D-lineman in the early going.
They get out of town usually. Many of them go to their off-season homes. But that probably isn't as much the case this year because they have to be here Sunday for the first full day of work. Playing on Thursday night requires them to be here earlier than normal.