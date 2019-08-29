Live blog: Packers roster cuts

He's a Division II guy they picked up on waivers from the Ravens. I would bet they have interest in him for the practice squad. They're too deep at OLB to keep him on the 53, I think.
They could keep Pankey. He played mostly guard in camp and could swing to tackle if they need it.
I need to point out that two potential moves the Packers can make to reduce the number is put S Ibraheim Campbell and OLB Greg Roberts on PUP. They are the only two eligible for PUP because they did not practice in camp.
He's a big (6-5, 258-pound) DE/OLB from Baylor. He's all potential. Had a decent senior year but wasn't good enough to be drafted. The Packers are banking on potential. He reported with a core muscle injury and he might have had surgery to repair it (I'm not sure). They obviously like him.
Roberts received the most guaranteed money of any of the undrafted guys, so they have $70,000 invested in him. That's why they're hanging on.
Not necessarily. LaFleur likes tight ends and fullbacks and they're generally both good special teams players, so I don't think one impacts the other that much this year.
He's got a chance. I think they want to keep him, but it still depends on how some other positions shake out.
So far, he hasn't heard anything, I'm told. But that just says to me they want him for the practice squad and aren't going to release him until the last second. Hhe could be a surprise keep like Alex Light last year.
Just McCray. I thought he had the roster made.
Early cuts probably won't be brought back.
If you start the regular season on PUP, you must sit a minimum of the first six weeks. You can sit longer if you're not healthy. After six weeks, there's a five-week window in which they must be activated. They can practice for three of those weeks, but after five they either have to be activated or left on PUP for the season.
Always a possibility. I think someone will claim him though.
They're after agile linemen. McCray is more of a grinder. A better fit for an inside zone based system.
If he would be available soon, they'd just keep him on the 53. But I kind of doubt that's the case. I have a feeling he's going on IR.
Yes, that's been a problem for some. I had to sign on myself today. I know it's something we're working on. I understand your frustration. If it's still happening, email me with your name and sign-in information and I can create a ticket with IT to see if they can fix it.
Don't know for sure, but I think they suspect ACL.
Chances are he'll be claimed on waivers. I would bet the Jets make a claim. I don't know if Chicago and Minnesota would do that. They might just bring him in for a workout if he clears waivers.
Not much. I remember asking LaFleur that and he said it wasn't a big priority but there is some cross-training.