Live blog: Packers roster cuts

Dexter Williams has more upside and I just think you can find fourth-string backs anywhere. I would stash Carson on practice squad if he's eligible.
I think their weakness is playmakers on offense. Gutekunst spent a lot of capital on the defense and did not address some of the weaknesses on offense. They really need someone to emerge as a threat. Aaron Jones could be that guy. Valdes-Scantling might have that abilility.
I just added three more cuts that occurred yesterday and weren't on our list.
They are basically waiting in their hotel rooms waiting to get a call. If it comes, they bring their Ipad and they meet with their position coach or the coordinator or LaFleur. I don't know if LaFleur or Gutekunst talks with them. I'll try to find that out.
I agree, Lazard produced and with ESB hurt, they have a fill-in with the same body type.
Brady Sheldon is. Not that he should be on the 53, but most of the guys cut yesterday won/t be on the practice squad. I thought Sheldon deserved at least that,.
I don't know who does that for the Packers, but it's often someone from the personnel department.
Normally, there are. But with all the cuts yesterday, they aren';t in a rush today. They will start trickling in soon.
Probably not. They're already carrying an extra guy in ESB, since he's going on IR, so they can't really afford to carry two.
Yes. But they don't get as many reads as they used to because we just don't have enough people to do it. The business now values content producers more than copy readers and it's a shame. I'm always embarrassed when I make a mistake. Many a copy editor has saved my bacon over the years.
Yep, that's another team that has to consider available kickers.
I don't think there is one. I can't say I'll be shocked by any of the moves they make. Maybe Crosby, but I don't think that's happening.
I think he'd wait around for a job on a 53 and not take a PS position.
I think Gutey gets full authority, but if it were a big move or something with big financial ramifications, he'd be informed. It's more likely Russ Ball would be keeping a watchful eye over things.
Kabion Ento for sure. Shepherd is another. Manny Wilkins for sure. OT Yosh Nijman is another.