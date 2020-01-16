Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

49ers are so deep. They've been playing some backups on the DL. Now they run in four new guys upfront who are fresh.
They've got a good mix of run and pass going now. Some of the play-action is starting to work a little. Huge drive for them.
I'm not sure what they changed, but they seem to have found something with running the ball up the middle.
And just like that, the ball is lost after Linsley and Rodgers muff the snap.
Yep, right out of Rodgers' hands and onto the ground.
It happens so seldom it's hard to know. Typically, the ball gets snapped either later or earlier than the QB expected. But Rodgers might have seen something coming and pulled out of there too quickly.
Late call on King for pass interference. He was physical with him beyond 5 yards.
Can't grab the guy like that.
Are you kidding me? This guy is playing on a whole different level than the Packers defense.
Guys are over-running the play, taking bad angles, missing tackles.
They're getting spread out and there's no gang tackling at all.
Good question. Shanahan is just shredding Pettine's defense. He is winning this battle of wits.
The blocks are good enough. They've got the Packers moving laterally and they're just letting Mostert run off the blocks they're making.