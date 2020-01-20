Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Bit thing I see right now is that no one is getting off blocks.
The SF offensive line is just dominating the front.
Garoppolo leaps over for the first down. Packers cannot stop them.
49ers are really good. Packers are not as talented.
Adrian Amos saved a TD and now he's hurt.
That's not good, it looks like a shoulder injury.
I'm assuming it will be 17-0. If they can somehow hold this to a field goal it won't be the end of the world. Packers will still be in it.
There is a 49ers player down. I can't see who it was.
It appears it's Tevin Coleman who's hurt.
Something happened to his elbow I think.
Amos is still in the game, so his injury must not have been serious.
Coleman has been standing up for awhile, but they are not moving him. I wonder if they're getting an air cast.
They're bringing the cart out for him.
Long break for the Packers. Couldn't hurt given how much they've been on the field.
It's his right arm and he is in some serious pain.
OK, second and 5 at the 9.
Their speed at the running back position is winning this game.
Fackrell took the bait on the inside handoff and there was no contain. I think they had to be Fackrell's guy.
Gould with the PAT and Packers are down 17-0.
49ers have 14 rushes for 101 yards and 2 TDs to start this game.
49ers last two scoring drives were 15 and 37 yards.
No, I don't. If they could have a sustained drive for a TD and hold the 49ers scoreless the rest of the half, they might be able to regroup. But they are taking on water everywhere right now.
I'm pretty sure they were prepared for it. Either they're not equipped to handle it or Shanahan is outscheming Pettine in a big way.
I think the 49ers are a dominant run team.
Aaron Jones with just a great block on a blitzing DB. Allowed Rodgers to step up.
Rodgers is throwing the ball well. They just need to give him some time.