Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Gould is pretty solid, but it's still a long kick. 49ers have their FG line out.
Now they've got their punter out here.
OK, here comes Gould. They're going to try the field goal. Playing a lot of games with the Packers here.
OK, this will be 44 yards.
Right down the middle. Gould from 54 yards. 49ERS 10, PACKERS 0
Great kick. 5 plays, 15 yards, 2:21. Good series for the defense, but offense has to respond.
It's tough. I would try to run some inside zone on them. They're really good on the outside. But again, I'd be throwing to the backs.
Well, there they attack the outside and it winds up being a good gain.
Second and 4 gives them a chance to attack down field a little here.
No fooling the 49ers on that one.
Tonyan missed his guy and down goes Jones. Right idea, bad execution.
Boy, that looked familiar, down goes Rodgers and the ball is out.
Luckily for Packers, Turner jumped on that thing.
That was a six-man blitz and it just overwhelmed the O-line.
Oh boy, Scott shanks one badly.
It's falling apart quickly.
49ers took a chance blitzing six on third and 4. If the Packers have a short route set up they get a huge gain. But Rodgers was waiting for something to open up downfield. They needed a short outlet.
The back wasn't an option because he had to block.
Yeah, I'd like to see a replay because that was my thought, too.
I'm sorry, it was third and 7.
Their running game is just dominating. They spread you out and then they cut everything back. If one guy misses or is out of his lane, it's a big gain.