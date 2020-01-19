Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Shanahan totally threw a curveball at Pettine. Third and eight and he runs the ball off tackle. He saw the Packers were in their dime with the three OLBs in the game. Ran it at two of them and the hole was huge. I bet that play was something they worked on all week.
Great situational call by Shanahan. No one would expect him to run there.
Sherman starting out on the left this series. They may be switching things up every series. Now Sherman is on the right.
Rodgers with a nice looking rollouot to the left and a tough throw. Has to turn his shoulders and he made a perfect throw for the first down.
Faked it to Ervin and Jones right up the middle for 3
Wow, Bosa taking none of the fakes in the backfield and just destroying Jones for no gain.
Running game is going nowhere so far.
Empty backfield and down goes Rodgers on a four-man rush. Pressure came up the middle and Rodgers ate it.
Now special teams showing a weakness. That's a 26-yard return. Defense has to come up big now.
Only guy I saw was Jones and there was a linebacker waiting for him.
I'm not a fan of empty backfields. They got a four-man rush and had five blocking but it's nice to have a back in to pick someone up or release.
Rodgers ran into that sack as the replay showed.
Bakhtiari had him blocked.
Kenny Clark with a big hit on Garoppolo. It takes awhile, but the officials finally throw a flag against Clark for hitting the QB low.
You just can't do that. It's not Clark's fault. He's going down and not much else he can do. But rules are rueles.
Packers are having to play their base defense because the 49ers are keeping a fullback and tight end in the game every play.
Huge play by Kevin King to get a piece of that ball. If he doesn't, that goes down to the goal line.
Third and 6 and Fackrell gets Garoppolo from behind. That's a coverage sack. No one open at all.
That's the end of the first quarter. 49ers have a choice to make. It's fourth and 14 at the 36. The field goal is 54 yards.