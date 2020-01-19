Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Scott hit that about as good as you could ask. Got it to the 10 and forced a fair catch.
He can't block until the pass is caught.
I'm sure they'll look at that on the sideline. That's part of scripting plays. They have an idea what they want to run and sometimes it just doesn't work.
Graham was trying to run a pick for Williams. He was supposed to shield the linebacker. But Warner was too fast and got through it.
Packers looked ready for the bootleg but King was too slow getting to the receiver and then blew the tackle.
Can't do that much today.
49ers give you a lot of deception and having good eyes is critical.
Kittle in the slot on this play. P. Smith on him.
This is where having B.J. Goodson in the game hurts. I think he was supposed to drop into that hole.
Savage barely made that tackle.
Defense needed a play like the one Savage just made. He kept his eyes on his guy and didn't bite on the play action. 4-yard loss. Eyes are so important.
Huge hole and no one touches Raheem Mostert. I mean no one touched him.
Huge hole off tackle. Fackrell got blasted inside and Savage took a bad angle. It adds up to a 36-yard touchdown run.
Six plays, 89 yards, 3:38. 49ERS 7, PACKERS 0.