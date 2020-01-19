Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Packers are kicking to the end of the field where I'm sitting.
Crosby into the end zone for a touchback.
Packers start in their base defense with BJ Goodson at ILB.
Coleman up the middle and is close to the first down, but a little short. Third down. 49ers hurrying up.
Coleman is stuffed by Z. Smithand Goodson.
Huge stop for the Packers on third down. Smith just trashed Kyle Jurscyk
Great catch by Ervin to save a fumble.
Packers start with Sternberger at fullback.
Nice cut block by Sternberger, Jones gets 9.
49ers playing off coverage on second and short so Rodgers takes advantage and throws quick to Adams.
Richard Sherman appears to be shadowing Davante Adams.
Sherman right up in Adams' face. Look for Rodgers to take a shot there soon if he continues to play that tight.
Williams is short on the swing pass. He has to break that tackle.
Packers will have to punt.
Scott will get his first punt.