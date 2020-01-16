Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

They go to Kittle and a flag is thrown. That's against Will Redmond. First down.
If he would have let him go after the shove, he would have been all right.
Now they're just sending everybody at Mostert.
He injured his pectoral muscle.
Here's the brilliance of Shanahan. So he set his fullback and tight end off to the right and then throws it to his back in the flat. Who does he have out there to block for him? Two of his best blockers.
LaFleur has challenged that it's offensive pass interference.
So, they're saying the spot was short of the first down. It will be third and 1 and the Packers won't be charged with a timeout.
Mostert gets the first down. Packers call timeout.
He's got a lot of speed, but not great size. I don't think he would have done that much better.
Marcedes Lewis, BJ Goodson, maybe Martinez, maybe Bulaga, maybe Tramon... those are just off hte top of my head.
Fackrell is another, thanks.
Gould from 42 yards is good. 49ERS 37, PACKERS 20.
That's a huge question mark.
I see what you're saying, but he's playing the odds based on what statisticians come up with.
Down goes Rodgers and it's almost another turnover. Billy Turner with another recovery. Bryan Bulaga slow to get up. They should take him out.
Rodgers used to never fumble. He's fumbled more this year.
I do. I think they need to be a little more sound in the run game.
So, during this timeout, I just want to give a shoutout to all of you for a great season on the blog. The Packers might have been 14-4, but we were undefeated. Every week the blog was a blast. I analyzed, you vented, we agreed, we disagreed, we watched a lot of football.
It's amazing how fast these seasons go now that i'm in my third decade covering the team. Seems like we were just doing the cutdown blog.
Lots of things to talk about in the off-season. Believe it or not, the combine is in five weeks.
I'll have a statistical rundown of the year and some analysis on the season in the next couple of weeks. So will everyone else on the staff.
Our coverage never ends. And your participation and readership are what keep us going.
I really love that we have so many regulars and that you are represented from so many corners of the planet. I don't think there's another live blog like this anywhere and it's because we have so many interested readers.
The 49ers will take a knee and we'll call this season a wrap.
Thanks again, everybody. The draft blog is right around the corner.
As I once said, the next season starts when the current one ends.
So, take care and see you next season!