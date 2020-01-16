Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Rodgers is going to no huddle, but it's not a hurry up.
Heading for another third down. Packers are 1 for 6.
Yeah, Adams isn't a No. 1.
Not sure why they're running Jamaal Williams, however.
Davante Adams has six catches for 107 yards in the second half.
Kind of felt they should have come out doing that.
Rodgers to Sternberger for the TD. Good block by Billy Turner coming back and picking off pursuit behind Rodgers.
Sternberger did a nice job of coming back on the route.
Rodgers is 30 of 36 for 310 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, 109.5 rating. That long pass to Adams and the TD to Sternberger really jacked up his rating.
49ers start on their own 27.
There's George Kittle. That didn't take long. The Packers went to man coverage and weaved Kittle across traffic so he could lose Kevin King.
Can they make a stop on third and 3?