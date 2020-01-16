Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Graham does not get the TD. The ball is inside the 1.
Not until his contract is up.
Jones up the middle for the TD. He deserves it. He's been the one guy on this team who has been consistent all 18 games.
Rodgers to Adams incomplete.
No, they should not have. They did. But they did it against everybody.
I'll do that when I have time to look at the season as a whole.
Well, LaFleur is Murphy's hire and so he is tied to him as long as he's in Green Bay. I'm sure he was feeling good this season and probably feels good about next year, but I'd be a little nervous just because Rodgers is getting older and they're not going to go without injuries next year.
Yeah, he'll need to be a factor next year.
Hey, Packers got a stop. Lots of time left.....
I would say the Titletown is his project. If it doesn't produce, yes, I would think he would be held accountable. But we're not near that right now. He's plenty safe.