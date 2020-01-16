Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

They just signed Lowry to a three-year extension.
Packers close to a first down and they get a boost from a penalty.
Now the officials are throwing flags right and left. The networks must want more commercials.
That's a great question. I don't know either. This offense has to go to another level. It's mediocre at best. They have to figure out what they're good at and get better at it.
I've been on SF since about mid-season.
They can still win with him. But he's going to have to buy into what they're doing and play a different game. He can't play the game he's used to anymore.
For the Packers, I'm sure.
Fourth and 2. Packers going for it.
That's the end of the third.
The 49ers have 48 yards passing and have a 27-point lead with one quarter left in the NFC Championship game.
If they get him the receivers next year and he doesn't change, then they need to move on.
I think Pettine will bear the brunt of it. Most media will credit LaFleur for a great season for a first-year coach and say that Rodgers will be better with more receivers. My narrative is that next season is going to be tougher on LaFleur than this one and his coaching ability will really be put to a test.
Packers are going for 2 after the Graham touchdown.
Now the TD is under review.
If it stands it's a 43-yard TD.
Jaire Alexander is out of the game with a thumb injury.