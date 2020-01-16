Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Only Harbaugh sprung a different offense. Shanahan just ran his.
I don't get it. I knew their run defense was up and down but I thought they had fixed it enough.
But we saw Detroit gash them. Minnesota didn't have Dalvin Cook and Seattle didn't have any of their running backs.
Alexander has a thumb injury and his return is questionable.
Good question. Why not at least make Garoppolo beat you?
Like I said, he wasn't a LaFleur guy. He just happened to be here and and the front office liked him. So, LaFleur went with it.
Pretty embarrassing. Not much you can say about this butt kicking on the ground. I'll be interested to hear what Shanahan has to say about it afterward.
They are not playing well. Pass rushing is their forte and Shanahan took that part of the game out of the equation.
My memory isn't good enough to remember other games except for the Kapernick loss.
Raheem Mostert has 19 carries for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns. Niners have 29 carries for 264 yards on the ground.