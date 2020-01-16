Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

A screen to Marcedes Lewis. That was interesting.
Doing all this huddling is really putting pressure on the defense to get some quick stops.
The TD comes after a 6 minute 16 second drive. They're going to have to score a lot faster than that.
Sorry, that TD must have made my laptop explode
Wow, Shanahan is just toying with the Packers now. This is very much like what Jim Harbaugh did to Dom Capers in the playoffs here in 2012.