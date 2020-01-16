Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Maybe Dave Aranda if he hadn't just been named a head coach.
They've got a chance to improve their receiving corps by leaps and bounds. It's a great year for WRs in the draft and teams who draft them will be shedding some veterans afterward. They've got a lot of their top players signed. They just need to keep building their talent base.
No, they are on deadline because of the late start.
No, I don't think so. You need pass protection.
Linebacker. They need more speed.
They drafted them. They had so many first-round picks from being so bad for so long they couldn't help but be good.
OK, give me 2 minutes. I'll be right back.
Looks like they want to go to Adams this half.
Yeah, I would say that's the gameplan.
They tried to be balanced and now they're just going to throw to their best player.
Well, there's your trick play and it resulted in a checkdown.
Not exactly fooling the 49ers.
Adams getting lined up in the tight slot a lot this series.
There's Jimmy Graham's first catch.
S Adrian Amos has a pectoral injury and is out for the game.
The goal should be to get out of bounds or go no-huddle.
False start coming on the Packers.