Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

You've heard me say on this blog, they should be taking a QB every year. I'm not saying where, but they should take one.
The battle of quarterbacks, Garoppolo is winning. He's playing a very safe game.
I guess I was wrong on that one.
That is just embarrassing.
How can you scheme holes that big in the NFL?
There's no body lined up over Staley. They're expecting Tramon Williams to make that tackle? that's ridiculous.
I don't know how you can say this isn't on Pettine with holes that big. The 49ers are having to search for people to block.
I can't remember seeing anything where a run game just dominated the Packers. Maybe Super Bowl XXXII, but that game was close.
49ers with 22 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown the ball six times.
It's too late to find anybody. Most of the coaching staffs have been set.
49ers are coming after this punt.
They sent all 11 players after that punt. They go into the locker room ahead, 27-0.