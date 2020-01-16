Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

They shove a guy in one direction and Mostert cuts in the other.
If they could stop the run, this game might not be that bad. The secondary has played pretty well with the exception of that one Samuel reception.
49ers with 19 carries for 155 yards rushing.
I would say it's improve the receiving corps.
They started the game in their base package, but it didn't matter. Maybe Pettine should have done more to shut down the run.
By the way, it's 4th and 2 at the 2-minute warning. If i'm Shanahan, I think about going for it.
Are they going to stop Mostert at this point.
Here comes Gould for the field goal.
This will be a 27-yard field goal.... it's good: 49ERS 20, PACKERS 0.
Maybe LaFleur should go get the game plan the Patriots used against Shanahan in the second half of the Super Bowl the Patriots won over Atlanta.
Ervin bobbles the return and the Packers will start on their own 9-yard line. When it rains, it pours.
I guess I'd just start throwing it to Adams.
Lazard getting man coverage on the back sie and is taking advantage of it.
False start on Bulaga. That is a 10-second runoff. LaFleur decides not to take the timeout.
Rodgers throws it to wear he expects Williams to be instead of where he is. I have a problem with that. Throw it to him.
And now you know it's going downhill fast. Rodgers gets picked.
That is Aaron Rodgers' sixth interception in NFC Championship games. He came in with a passer rating in the 70s in three appearances.
More than the Kapernick game? Interesting.