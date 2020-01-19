Live game blog: Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Welcome one and all to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog of Packers vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The time is come to find out whether this is our last live blog of the year.
I hope everyone is safe and sound and in a comfortable spot to watch this game.
For those wondering, P JK Scott is active and looked just fine in warm-ups. He actually was hitting the ball quite well and they didn't seem to cut back on his number of punts, so he must be feeling better. Also, safety Raven Greene is not active.
The weather is in the 50s and overcast. The field looks like it's been repaired a lot, re-sodded in the middle I think. But I haven't seen anybody kicking up clumps of dirt.
We are 34 minutes from the coinflip and the anthem. The Packers are just leaving the field now after pre-game warmups.
It took quite a lot for me to get here. My flight Friday night was canceled and I arrived late last night. But I'm well caffeinated and ready to roll.
Let's go with a roll call.
I think it was a way to get him on the roster before the window closes. Now he's Super Bowl eligible so if they make it that far he can play. Plus, it's probably a reward for how hard he worked to come back.
I was there. And at Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII.