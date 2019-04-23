Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

I don't know that. Obviously, Gutekunst didn't think so.
Big question about him is a slight labrum tear as a freshman.
Gary is not a project. This guy has a ton of talent and not a lot of bad marks. His production wasn't as good as others, but as I said he was not put in position to make plays. And he can play all over the field. Good versatility. This isn't a bad pick.
Seventh year in a row the Packers have taken defense.
Packers take Rashan Gary, who is 6-4 1/2, 277 pounds, ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and benched 225 pounds 26 times.
Gary is a really talented player without much production but a lot of scouts said that he was not put in position to make plays.
Sounds like Packers are taking Rashan Gary with their pick.
This would be a good place for Washington to move up to take Haskins. Gutekunst should be holding them for ransom.
Jonah Williams is a little bit of a finesse player and he probably will play guard in the NFL. Bama reportedly wanted him to play center.
I think they'll go with Taylor.
Packers could trade out of here, take Jawaan Taylor or Christian Wilkins.
Packers are on the board....
Out goes Jonah Williaams to the Bengals.
They wouldn't have had to give that up. They would have been able to get it for a fourth, but Denver wanted a bigger haul.
Broncos got a second tomorrow and a third next year to swap 10 for 20. Not a bad haul.
Could be. I would hold out for a ton from them. Try to fleece them.