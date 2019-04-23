Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Cincinnati will go OL i think. Just depends, who do they like?
Packers had a chance to trade up to No. 10 I assume since Denver traded out. Price couldn't have been that high and I would think Denver would have liked moving just a couple slots. But Gutekunst must not have been interested.
I think it's going to be Jawaan Taylor, Christian Wilkins or Noah Fant.
Sorry to say for my pick, Devin Bush is going to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are on the clock. I think Devin Bush will be gone shortly.
Broncos have traded with Pittsburgh.
Not at 12. I think the Packers need guys who can block in that wide zone scheme. Brown can't block.
Yep, Jawaan Taylor would be a really nice addition.
I read that, but I wonder if that was thrown out by his agents.
I think the fact that Sweat hasn't been picked is a good sign he's going to drop.
I don't have a problem with the Packers not getting Oliver. I still think his arms are too short and his competition wasn't good. But we'll find out in the coming years who's right.
Bush could be the one, but he has to get past Cincinnati. Denver could take Bush, but I'm still thinking they take Drew Lock.
I think that's really good for the Packers.
Here it comes... Close your eyes.
OK, ready for the next pick?
I think Taylor is the best overall, but Dillard is the best pass blocker. I think Taylor gives them a powerful, athletic tackle who can really run block.
Lots of teams who play 3-4 can still use him because of the amount of nickel they play.