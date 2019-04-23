Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Bills need an offensive lineman, so it's not unthinkable for them to take Taylor or Dillard.
I think he's dropping because of his size.
That's certainly a possibility. I think they could go that direction because they need a big, run-stopping defensive lineman.
I think he is simply because there are decent tight ends later in the draft.
Now that Hockenson is gone, I do think it's likely Cincinnati takes Bush. But they also have had luck with Geno Atkins, who isn't that different than Ed Oliver.
This is playing out nicely for the Packers. Some quality players still on the board.
OK, got the Lions pick. Close your eyes.
I think it's a possibility. I wouldn't rule it out.
But the Packers are going to have a good shot at a tackle here.
Jaguars have taken Josh Allen. He couldn't last much longer. Man, that defense is going to be really good.
Packers need someone to take Hockenson so they can get a tackle or Bush.
I do think the Packers have a better shot at Devin Bush or Jawaan Taylor. But let's see what Jacksonville does. They'll probablay take a tackle.
It's a tremendous pick for the Packers. A slam dunk. But someone will take him or somebody else will trade up and take him.
The Lions can play any kind of defense, so I could see them taking him, especially after passing Ziggy Ansah. But I also think they'd like Rashan Gary because he can play so many different positions.
A scout I know just told me that the reason Allen is dropping is that he's strictly a 3-4 outside linebacker. He doesn't fit some of the teams who passed on him.
I'm trying to find out what might be the reason why Allen is dropping.
Five forced fumbles and four pass breakups.
By the way, Allen had 17 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for loss last year.