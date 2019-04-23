Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Absolutely. He'd be a fine second-round pick.
Richard Rodgers? He's gone.
I think it should be Lock, but I'm probably wrong. Probably will be Haskins.
Nothing. I saw some reports but you have to be careful about those. Often they come from agents with motives.
Seems to me they could, but I don't think the NFL thinks that way.
It should be trade demand. Picking a quarterback there would be foolish. Rodgers is your QB for three more years no matter what. His contract all but requires it.
Could be, but New England doesn't like to move up. They like to acquire picks.
They can get up to No. 5 with No. 12 and No. 44.
No, because Gruden didn't tell them who they were going to take.
Murray is in that boat. I'm not completely sold on Bosa. Haskins I have questions about and Ed Oliver would have some risk for reasons I stated earlier.
I don't like him at 12. I'm not sure he can play tackle and I wouldn't pick a guy who's going to play guard that high in the draft.
I think it could be any of the three, depending on how the first 11 goes. If Jawaan Taylor was there, I'd have a hard time believing they'd pass him up. Possibly the same with Dillard. But there are tackles to be had in the second round or late first.
Offensive line, particularly tackle. They don't have a backup for Bakhtiari. They badly need that and they could use a right tackle to replace Bulaga either this year or next year.
No, not really. It wouldn't kill them to move up. They have enough cap room to pick No. 1 if they want. Rookies are fairly cheap. They'd probably want to make a few moves to leave them money to do deals later, but they don't need to worry about cap as far as moving up.
They might. I wouldn't rule it out.
In minicamp it was Josh Jones, but i wouldn't bet on that opening day.
I'd be careful with trading No. 12. I'd do it only if I'm sure I could get the same value at the pick I acquire. Most Hall of Fame players come from the top 10 in drafts and you wouldn't want to miss out on someone with that kind of potential. But from 30, I'd definitely look to trade back, especially if someone wants a quarterback there.