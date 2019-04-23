Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Doubt it. I think it takes a while for rookies to understand how to succeed as rookies. Look at Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson. Neither started as rookies.
As for the picks last night, they got two outstanding athletes. Savage is safer. He made a lot of plays in college. Gary is a risk.Not much production.
Could be a run on corners and safeties.
'
Cardinals take CB Byron Murphy.
Possible. But you'd only get four years out of him because he's getting picked in the second round, not five like if he were in the first. I wouldn't do it.
I would have to take an offensive player in two or three.
Maybe Darrell Henderson from Memphis or Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M.
Everyone's clock is always ticking. But no, I wouldn't say that. Maybe if the free agents flop and this class just falls apart.
Not tonight. It's possible if Lock drops that far, but I still think it would be a mistake.
I would hope so. That guy is more of a sure thing than Gary. Plus, it would have made me look really good.
I took over when Bedard left, so that must have been in 2010.
No, but it sure seems that way doesn't it? I think they wait because there's always a chance someone will call with 30 seconds left on the clock.
I forgot to mention Taylor. Thanks for reminding me. If they took Taylor, they might just cut Bulaga. But I don't think they'd move him inside. Maybe they'd move Taylor inside.
Yes, I think so, but I don't think the second is a need pick. Could be a receiver or running back.
Yes, Greg Little, Yodny Cajuste, David Edwards, Bobby Evans.
I'll bet on ESB. All three will get a chance.
He's an inside guy and I think tackles are coveted more. The other guard/centers were just better.