Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

I haven't really mocked it. I'm guessing they go for Little if he's there, guard Nate Herbig, cornerback Sean Bunting, Warring and NT Trysten Hill are all options.
I think that's possible. If they get another defensive lineman, they could try to trade Daniels. I could see them trying to trade Josh Jones.
Yes, Kahale Warring from San Diego St. is someone they've shown interest in. Big receiving threat but raw as ground beef. Jace Sternberger is out therte. Great deep threat, but not that good in other stuff. Kaden Smith from Stanford is around.
No, I wouldn't do that. I don't think you're going to get that much better of a player moving up. They have lots of holes and was pointed out earlier, science shows the more picks the better.
It's too early to tell about Madison. Taking a year off is tough. Few people can come back from that. We'll see how Le'Veon Bell handles it. I wouldn't count on him being a starter. I think he could be a functional backup at best.
He is a free agent. I would guess they might take him for $2 million, but they're not going to pay $5M. The addition of Gary kind of takes his spot. But it's worth it if they can get him for a low price. He'd be really helpful for Gary.
I remember LeRoy Butler's Wonderlic wasn't high coming out of Florida State. He was the smartest football player I ever covered. He has established a nice business for himself and is extremely successful. I just don't think it matters.
I think they want to take pressure off LaFleur. The best way to do that is build the defense. Think how much that helps him. If he's only got to score 17-20 points a game, that's enormous. This offense is going to be slow starting no matter who they add. They need the defense to lead to start out.
True, but he had limitations as a pass rusher. He was only good when he was on the right side. He was all power and so he sometimes disappeared. But I get what you're saying.
I would guess Dieter, but some have David Edwards ranked higher. I'll stick with Dieter.
He's clearly not comfortable with being in the limelight. But that's something he'll get used to after having to be at the dais day after day after day. I don't think that's a sign of who he is. In private, he has been much smoother. The part I don't know is how firm he is with players, staff, management, etc...
Perry was really athletic, but not as freakish as Gary. He's probably more powerful than Gary, but he didn't have much wiggle. He was a power player. I think Gary has more flexibility from what I could see.
Well, we know the Raiders took Abram at 27. My guess is Gutekunst thought the Raiders or someone else was going to take Savage. He probably didn't want to move that high, but Seattle might have been the only team willing to deal. He realaly didn't give up that much according to the chart.
Probably Greg Little. A long, tall guy who can move. He would be a good fit, but I don't think he'll be there. Cody Ford could play guard for them.
I talked to him this past week and he went and lived with George Kittle so they could work out togerther this off-season. I'm not sure the Packers think he can be an all-around tight end, but they have to give him a chance.
I haven't had time to figure it out, but I would guess they could still stay in the third and get a fourth.
Either or I think an OL. Lots of options there.
No, not after taking Savage.