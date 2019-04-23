Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Hey, that is a really interesting story. I totally believe in that, but I will say if I'm picking in the top 10, I"m using it. Hall of Fame players come from the top 10. The Packers thought Gary was a top 10 player and so I have no problem with them sticking there.
I think they will try to recoup some picks, maybe by trading the second because the second and third rounds are very good. If they can get high up in the third and gain a fourth, that would be ideal.
Good point. I think he'll hang out with Mike Smith and the OLBs, but I also think Jerry Montgomery will work with him on pass rush. That's going to be the key. He has to advance as a pass rusher and not rely on his athletic ability only. It's true for every DL who comes into the league.
BTW, people were making fun of Gary because of his low Wonderlic score. Well, apparently he has dyslexia and he's managed a 3.0 through college. Talked to someone else who worked with him and he described him as very bright. This is why I hate the Wonderlic. It's a ridiculous test and shouldn't be used.
His stopwatch, tape measure and scale. He really does put a lot into testing numbers. But I also think Gary and Savage are good football players. With both, they've been described as knowledgeable players who have the capacity to get better.
I did wonder whether he should have tried to jump into 10 to take Bush, but Denver got a great deal from Pittsburgh.
Gutekunst said there is similarity in the body type of Preston Smith, Z'Darius Smith and Rashad Gary and that is not a coincidence. Said it's a big-man's game and he's looking for long-levered, powerful guys.
Gutekunst said he did not break any height standards with the selection of Savage.
On Savage: His range on backend is really intriguing. He has the versatility to (play the slot).
On moving up: We thought he was a difference maker. Didn't think it was a deep group. We do our homework. We had a feeling where he would go.
Gutekunst on offense: Football is the ultimate team game. We needd to be strong in every area. We'll take best players available.
Gutekunst on Gary not giving effort: I think people who say that didn't do their homework. A lot of that gets carried in the media.
On Gary production: If you watch the tape and look at somee of the different stats, he affected the passer, the game. At times he wrecked it. He's an exceptional athlete.
Gutekunst on trade: After picking at 12, he was a guy we were really excited about. We started calling right away. Felt we had to get up to get him.
Gutekunst on Friday: I do have an offensive coach on my left upstairs. We did some things in free agency to let the board come to us. this is one of the best defensive drafts in a long, long time.
Gutekunst on Gary's injury: We go through a thorough medical evaluation. He played through it this year. It's one of those things where we don't anticipate (surgery) anytime soon.
Gutekunst on Savage: He really fits what we're trying to do in the back end. Speed is always a good thing. We've had guys like Nick Collins. I think his abilty to close gaps and take the ball away. He can do a lot of things. He's really versatile piece in our secondary.
I don't know, but I think he has a lot of special teams potential. I saw him block a punt on TV highlights.
Smith is an option, T Greg Little is an option, Cody Ford is still on the board, Dalton Risner is, too.