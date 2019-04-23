Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

No, we can't do that. Sorry.
I think they'll be trying to trade down in the third to pick up some more picks.
Stick around if you want to hear from him. We'll have some video of him later on if you can't stay up.
Brian Gutekunst coming up in a minute or two.
You're making your opinions off of what we write!
I will be here all three days!
Patriots take WR N'Keal Harry with the 32nd pick. First round is over.
Where did you see they could get him at 30? Has that been written? I missed it.
I'm sure it was. I thought Taylor Rapp was more of a possibility.
She did. She's tuning into the blog from somewhere, telling me she doesn't understand a word of it.