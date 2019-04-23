Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Must be some concern with his knee. I wasn't aware there was anything that was a problem.
There goes OT Kaleb McGary. That's the guy I predicted the Packers would take at No. 30.
For sure. They're not going to let us see the medical reports. But there will be signs during camp and the season. Is he wearing a harness? Does he miss practice time?
For the night it's been 25,000 unique visitors. Not bad, folks.
At the highest it was close to 4,000.
According to both the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill draft trade charts, the Packers came out ahead.
I have no idea what above replacement projections are. In the draft trade chart I have, the Packers came out ahead.
When the first round is over.
No, I had to go to the bathroom.
I think that's a possibility, but it may depend on whether there's a tackle or tight end he wants. I would guess he's more likely to trade down with the third.
Just so you know they gave up less than the chart called for. They gave up 50.5 to make up a 66-point difference.
Collins was built much bigger and he was great at high-pointing balls. That's the biggest difference.
There will be times Preston Smith lines up inside. There will be times Amos will do that. I think Pettine is going to move guys around like crazy to make teams try to adjust week to week to what he's running.
That's going to be one to watch for a long time. James has the edge right now, but Alexander is going to be a good corner and cornerback is a more vital position. Should be fun to watch both.