Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

I don't do grades because I have absolutely no idea how any of these picks will pan out.
Not really. The Packers would trade their first two picks for Khalil Mack. The Bears have a short window to succeed before they have to pay Mitch Trubisky and then start replacing some of their aging players on defense.
You kind of expect the Packers guy to say that. I think we have enough testimony to know he didn't play as hard as he should have. That's a potential issue. We'll see how badly he wants to succeed in the NFL. A lot of guys with great talent coast in college because they can. They can't do it in the pros.
Pete is awesome. We're a team.
Don't forget tight end is the deepest position in the draft, so there will be opportunities to get one in the second or third rounds. I do think the priority should be the OL though.
They definitely need to address the offensive line in the second or third rounds.
In fact, I will do that tomorrow. That would be fun. We can do that with other picks, too.
Only Gary fits that, so you must be OK with Savage.
Savage is not a box safety. Where did you get that. He's a deep safety and slot guy. He's all speed. I would say he fits need in a big way. Gary is a talent pick. They went for a top 10 talent and are rolling the dice that he can be productive.
He didn't draft Clinton-Dix. That was Ted.
Everyone on here is a fan. That's short for fanatic. In most cases they're negative about the draft because they don't necessarily get the guy they know the most about. Truth is none of us know who's going to be good and who isn't. So I take it with a grain of salt and try to keep presenting the things I know.