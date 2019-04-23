Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

There are no sure things in the draft and I though Gutekunst maybe should have chased Josh Allen (maybe he did). There's risk in Rashan Gary. He's extremely talented, no question about that. But his production isn't good and that shoulder could be an issue. I'm surprised they took a guy with some injury history. As for Savage, they just added a guy with Nick Collins speed to roam the deep middle. But he's not the hitter Collins was and he's much shorter. He's going to have to show he can play big receivers down the field.
I think 3-7 is when teams draft more for need and they may have some specific players they're targeting. It sounds like they were really interested in Savage for a long time, however. I think last year when they moved up to take Alexander, they were interested in a couple of players. Here I htink they targeted Savage. But I'll ask Gutekunst about that.
He's a safety. But Pettine likes his safeties to be able to cover, so there will be times, he's deep with Amos up at the line of scrimmage and times he's in the slot and Amos is deep.
Said he ran a lot of different defenses, sometimes was in the deep middle and sometimes was near the line of scrimmage. Said he also played Cover 2.
Savage said he can play corner, safety, nickel whatever the defense needs. Said he started out as a cornerback, but coaches thought he was smart enough to play safety and moved him there as a sophomore. Said he lined up in the slot a lot.
Savage: I've always had a chip on my shoulder, not big enough for this or for that. I had that chip when I played.
On being a starter: Honestly, I do.
On his game: I feel I'm extremely versatile, feel I bring a play-making to the field. I feel like I'm always around the ball.
On contact with Packers: Really there wasn't much contact. I was aware they were at practice a lot, hanging around the building. I knew there was some interest. But I was happy to go to any team.
On journey: There's been so much adversity I've been through in my life and each one made me get stronger. I'm an extremely positive person, extremely upbeat.
Actually, they got a deal based on the numbers.
They don't have much capital after trading away those fourths.
The difference between the No. 30 and No. 21 picks is 64.51 points. Gutekunst gave up an additional 50.55 points to move up to No. 21.
Man, Tytus Howard, a tackle the Packers had in for a visit just got picked at No. 23 by Houston. Dillard went off the board a pick earlier.
They have to get a tackle or guard. That's paramount. And they have to get a tight end. Second round pick tomorrow will be really interesting.
That's the million dollar question.
They must have been enamored with his speed. They've got a slower safety in Amos and they must have felt they needed a guy who could play centerfield. I think they'll probably be able to play him in the slot and at free safety. I don't know if he can be effective near the line of scrimmage.