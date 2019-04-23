Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

There are no sure things in the draft and I though Gutekunst maybe should have chased Josh Allen (maybe he did). There's risk in Rashan Gary. He's extremely talented, no question about that. But his production isn't good and that shoulder could be an issue. I'm surprised they took a guy with some injury history. As for Savage, they just added a guy with Nick Collins speed to roam the deep middle. But he's not the hitter Collins was and he's much shorter. He's going to have to show he can play big receivers down the field.