Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

A scout said: He's small, but great ball skills and position versatility. Not sure where he plays, but he's a good football player.
Savage had four interceptions as a senior. He was fourth on the team with 52 tackles and second with 5 1/2 tackles for loss. He started his last two seasons. and had seven interceptions during that span.
The Packers used the pick they got from Washington for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to trade up for Maryland safety Darnell Savage.
Both fourth-rounders, Nos. 114 and 118.
Highly productive guy, but the height is going to be a question mark, although that wasn't a problem for Earl Thomas, who is 5-10,
Very questionable height at 5-10 3/4. They definitely wanted a guy who has range.
That has to be the fastest safety the Packers have had since Nick Collins.
Only 11 reps on the bench. That's a concern.
Packers take Darnell Savage, who is a 5-10 3/4 inch, 198-pound safety who runs a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash.
Packers take S Darnell Savage.
Haven't heard the terms yet, but Packers probably had to give up both fourth-rounders.
Gary claimed he did not have a torn labrum, but the scout I talked to said he can play with the injury this year but will need surgery after the season. Gary claimed that wasn't the case. I'm guessing the scout is being honest with what he knows.
Packers move into Seattle's spot at No. 21.
Well, we have a trade, Packers have moved up from No. 30 to No. 21.
Who said I'm defending him. I'm offering opposition to those who are claiming he's a bust before he steps on the field. I've said that his production is a problem and I've reported what a scout I trust has said about him. If that's defending him, so be it.
That's about where scouts thought he would go, some thought maybe around 20.
BTW, Noah Fant is off the board. Denver just took him.
Yeah, that is curious. I've put out a feeler to a scout to see if he was concerned about Gary's shoulder. It's possible someone put it out there to try to drop him.
In the Big Ten, you take away the run first. That's the way college defenses work. Michigan used other guys to rush the passer. They wanted him to stop the offense from running his way. That's how I read it.
I think it will be OL or TE.
Good question. I didn't see that happening. I'm not sure why except that maybe none of them are instant starters or left tackles.