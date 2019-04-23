Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

On how he was used at Michigan: I played six-tech and my job was to knock off the tight end or the tackle, take away the run on that side. If I was on the left side or the right side.
On pressure of being top recruit coming out of high school: I twas a blessing. It was something I worked for. It just made me work harder. To be a first-round pick in the NFL, I"m just ready to be great..
How do you impact the game: Every play I''m ready to bring it. A lot of teams tried to run it away from me.
Being CEO of own sports agency: I wanted my family to have a better life, put them in a better space. I've dreamed of playing in the NFL since I was 10 years old. I have an agent.
On transition to OLB: That's not going to be bad. At Michigan we had a chance to stand up and drop back a little bit. It's not going to be hard.
On emotion when he was picked: It comes from my love of the game. I can't wait to be great.
On shoulder and whether he can play this year: My shoulder is good. I had a torn labrum, but I did 26 reps at the combine. It's the right one. No surgery (needed) at all.
Asked about postiion and shoulder: I'm happy to be part of GBP. I feel like I can do a lot of things. My shoulder is 110%. I can't wait to play.
Said he's in Ann Arbor with his family and decided he wanted to be there instead of Nashville.
Said he didn't have a lot of contact with the Packers before the draft.
Here's Rashan Gary on a teleconference:
Tons of guys. Matthews didn't have production. People thought he was selected way too early. Clark didn't have great production either and many thought he wasn't a first.
Yes, we've mentioned that earlier.
He just needs to play. He's not going to be counted upon to lead the defense. Clark, Alexander, Amos and the two Smiths will be asked to do that. He just needs to take advantage of times he draws one-on-ones and put pressure on the quarterback.
In terms of how Gary was used, he received a lot of double teams and Michigan chose not to scheme to get him free. They let him draw attention away from others. That's what Hueber was referring to when he said he created sacks for others. Whether his lack of production is due to that or due to performance, we'll have to find out.
This is very typical because we all rely so much on those magazines. I don't know if he's a bust or a star, but I don't make my assessments based on mock drafts I see. I think we know his strengths and weaknesses based on combine numbers, how he was used, what scouts said and his production. Time will tell.
I don't think he'll be there. Looks like teams are really valuing defense in this round.
Fitting the scheme is one thing that is not a problem. He can play anywhere along the front. He showed that at Michigan. That's the least of the worries. The biggest worry is his lack of production.
Who are the instant difference makers they passed up?
I don't think he'll be there, but if he is, that would be a good pick.