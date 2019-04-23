Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

It takes two to tango. I don't see anybody who really needed to trade up with them. You can't assume there's always a trade partner there.
We'll definitely ask Gutekunst about that. If there's a risk with him, it would be that. They didn't have a lot of luck with Kevin King and a shoulder injury, so that's a big question mark.
No, Hueber said he would let Gutekunst do that.
At 12, you don't pick for need. You pick the best player sitting there unless he totally doesn't fit your scheme.
They can still hit offensive line later in the draft. I think that was their plan all along. They had a bunch of tackles come in and visit. I think they'll go with Kaleb McGary or Cody Ford or Greg Little if they're available at No. 30.
That's not true. You pick the player you think is the best guy on the board. Kenny Clark didn't start his first year. Rodgers didn't start his first three years. Jordy Nelson didn't start. I'm not saying he's going to be a good player, but just because he doesn't start right away doesn't define him.
Burns is too small. He weighs 235. Sweat is a medical risk. Everyone is passing on him. We're 15 picks in and no one has taken him.
Not sure. I have no idea how they're going to line up Preston and Z'Darius Smith. I would guess he comes off the bench but is a regular in the rotation.
I don't know, but when I talked to people they all said he played everywhere and was an important part of Michigan's defense. They all said he wasn't put in position to make plays, but there are lots who say he didn't play as hard as he should.
We won't know that until Gutekunst comes down.
Asked if it was a risky pick, the scout said, Not there (at No. 12). But I guess risky is a good word. Not really sure how tough he is.
Talked to a scout from another team and this is what he said about Gary: "Talented. Big, strong and powerful. Low production, low motor. He is a top 10 talent.
Hueber on where he can play: He can be an inside rusher, outside rusher, five technique. He can do all of those things.
Hueber: It's because of his gifts, I think he loves football. I think he's going to attack this and take it to heart. I htink it's important to him. I think the athleticism is going to show.
Hueber on moving to OLB: He's had to play multiple positions. He probably needs to learn some drop stuff, but as far as rushing the passer he'll be able to do that. He's a guy who's been on our radar since he stepped on campus.
Hueber on his motor: No concern. He plays hard.
Scout Joe Hueber on Gary: When we watched him he was all over the place and created a lot of pressure. He'll start in the OLB room, but you would hope you could move him around the front.
No, it's a reaction to having a player who can team with Kenny Clark, Mike Daniels and Z'Darius Smith upfront.