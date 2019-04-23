Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

Depends who's there, but if it's between Bush and Hockenson, I'd take Bush.
No. 114 would get them up to No. 16.
No need anymore with a rookie cap. Teams know that players can't hold out and force a trade because they don't have that much leverage in negotiations. I think that's why we've gotten to that place.
D-line is important no matter what and it happens to be a very strong draft at defensive line, so you need to take advantage of that. Daniels' contract is up next year and I could see them dealing him if they are able to get some younger players.
Maybe. They have some decent young talent and I know they want to develop those guys, but LaFleur might want a smaller slot guy.
If the price weren't too high, it wouldn't be a bad move. One of the most safest picks in the draft.
I don't know if he'll be in the draft room, but he was in town a week or so ago and he's expected to be at his Packers Hall of Fame induction May 4.
I think they can do it with both. They can really improve their defense with one pick. Offensively, I don't think they can do that with one pick, but with a lineman and tight end, they'll help themselves a lot.
No, but it didn't appear to be his shoulder because he looked like he was pretty pumped up. But it's possible he had a clean up. It's also possible it's lingering groin and hamstring. They did not tell us anything.
Yeah, he'd be a solid pick. I think Clelin Ferrell is a good pick too. He's Nick Perry without the 4.4 speed and better pass rush skill. I think he could be a good fit, especially if stopping the run is really important to Pettine. Wilkins can do the same.
I think the defense changes with a guy like Bush. All of a sudden you don't have to play a safety there. You can play Martinez and Bush on nickel downs. You can blitz either one. You can lock Bush onto a tight end that your stiff or slow safeties can't cover. I just think it gives Pettine a lot of options.
Yes, I've heard that a lot. But I do worry about the short arms. It's true with teams playing nickel a lot he'd be on the field, but I do wonder whether big guards who can get their hands on him will be able to take him out of the play. I have my doubts.
I bet they do. He's got greater upside and they really could use someone who can stretch the field. Hockenson is ready to play. Fant will be better than he is in a couple of years, but he can still help them.
Just wait until they see my expense report!
I think Bush is a really good pick at No. 12. I have trouble believing he'll be there, but you never know. At 30, I think McGary would be an excellent pick and I think there's a chance he'll be there. I know one scout who likes him better than Cody Ford. So I'll stick with those two.
Packers would not take him, I assure you that.