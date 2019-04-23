Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

I would have to rip them if they took Simmons at No. 12. As good of a player as he is, he's coming off an ACL. The last thing the Packers need is more injured players. I think they learned their lesson with Kevin King. That's why I'd be surprised if they drafted Montez Sweat or Rashan Gary. They made such a big deal out of the two free agent Smiths having not missed games, I can't see them going for an injured guy. Thornhill is a definite possibility.