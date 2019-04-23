Packers draft blog with Tom Silverstein Live

I think they'd take Bush. He could transform their defense. All of a sudden they have a guy who can cover tight ends and backs on his own. They have a guy who can roam sideline to sideline. These days it seems like good inside linebackers -- Roquan Smith, Darius Leonard, Jarrad Davis -- are really in.
What they need are defensive and offensive linemen. That's where you start out. That needs to be the strength of your team. Most reaally good defensive teams, (Patriots, Eagles, Rams, etc...) have both.
Murray would be the only one, but I don't think that's going to happen. I've had some scouts tell me they don't like Ed Oliver as much as others do because of his short arms and the poor competition he faced. I also think Dwayne Haskins could drop. Of course, I have no idea where Montez Sweat will go.
They definitely need to find a tackle/guard with one of their top three picks, maybe two if it works out that way. But at least one of those needs to be OL.
No, his contract was tolled. So they still have four years left with him.
Bryan Bulaga is at risk if they take a tackle. He's got a high salary and they could gain some cap room by releasing him. If they draft a DL, I think they could trade Mike Daniels. He's in his final year and if they could get a really good D-linemen, he might be expendable.
Devin Bush and Noah Fant.
I would trade for him if the price isn't too high. His salary is low for three years, but I wouldn't give up a second for him. Not when you have so many other needs.
It's sort of a need, but it's also a weakness in this draft. If you don't grab one early, you might not get a decent one at all. I would try to improve at tight end and use them as my betterment on offense.
I would have to rip them if they took Simmons at No. 12. As good of a player as he is, he's coming off an ACL. The last thing the Packers need is more injured players. I think they learned their lesson with Kevin King. That's why I'd be surprised if they drafted Montez Sweat or Rashan Gary. They made such a big deal out of the two free agent Smiths having not missed games, I can't see them going for an injured guy. Thornhill is a definite possibility.
They certainly would. A lot will depend on what they can get for Rosen. If Murray isn't selected there, I believe he would drop like a rock. You have to create a special offense for a 5-10 guy to make it in the NFL. Looks like they're prepared to do that with Kliff Kingsbury.
I don't think it will be early. They like their two backs and you can get good ones later in the draft. I'd be surprised if they addressed it early.
It's up there, no question. But I wouldn't reach. If they're able to get a good cover linebacker like Devin Bush, they don't need to worry about it that much. But I wouldn't be surprised if they take a safety in Round No. 2.
It's loaded at certain positions. It would be easy for the Packers to pass up a tight end at No. 12 and No. 30 and still get a good one in the second or third rounds. It's deep in defensive linemen, so they don't have to trade up to get a good one. Wide receivers is really thin, so they might have to trade up to get one of those.
If the Packers wanted to use that second round pick to move up from No. 30, they could probably get up to No. 14 or 13. Back-to-back picks if they're willing to give up a second.
Basically, they could get their with their second and another low pick, probably in the sixth round.
So, in order to move from No. 12 to say, No. 5 (467.81), the Packers would have to give up 150 points.
So, on the 1,000-point draft value chart, the one that is revised from Jimmy Johnson's, the Packers' No. 12 pick is worth 346.51 points. Their No. 30 pick is worth 196.31 and the No. 44 picks is worth 134.58.
Lots of time until the draft starts, so if you have questions for me, I'm here.
Teams use the national media to make other teams think there's multiple teams trying to obtain their pick. So, it's possible the Packers are looking to move up, but it could be them just making calls. As to whom it might be, unfortunately, I have no idea. There are some good players to be had to No. 30. If they were looking to move up, my guess would be TE Noah Fant.
Yes, I did. Let's address this right away. The Packers make calls all the time to see what the price might be to move up to various positions. They're looking to move down too. Usually, a general manager will tell Schefter that teams are calling for their pick and mention a few names, knowing Schefter will go with it and a greater market will be created.
Hockenson, Fant, Irv Smith.
The clock has struck 6 p.m. and it's time for the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog to return to the people. Welcome everybody to the 2019 NFL Draft!